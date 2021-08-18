Trick Daddy faces the wrath of the BeyHive in Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 4 supertrailer

The new season of the VH1 series also features newcomers like Drink Champs host N.O.R.E., "Bugatti" rapper Ace Hood, and the Haitian “Queen of Kompa Music” Florence El Luche.

There is no love lost between rapper Trick Daddy and Beyoncé fans in the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

EW has the exclusive supertrailer for the fourth season of the South Florida-set installment of VH1's powerhouse franchise, and it looks like its coming in hot with the legendary Slip-n-Slide Records artist riling up the BeyHive by saying he doesn't think their queen can sing.

Hilariously, new castmate Noreaga reveals that not only did Trick Daddy get review-bombed by an online mob, the health inspector that came in to check on his restaurant happened to be a Beyoncé fan too, to his detriment.

Noreaga, also known as N.O.R.E., comes to the show with wife Neri having successfully transitioned from recording artist to host of the blockbuster podcast Drink Champs. As he and Neri figure out the right work-life balance, fellow newcomers Ace Hood (of "Bugatti" fame) and his wife Shelah Marie try to figure out how to establish some distance between each other without it meaning the end of their marriage.

The newest addition to the show that's having the hardest time in their love life though is Florence El Luche, also known as the Haitian "Queen of Kompa Music." She learns in the trailer that her husband may be cheating on her, although he claims "You have no proof."

While Trick Daddy and the newcomers are going through their struggles, things are a little brighter for the rest of the returnees. Rapper Trina is in a relationship going well, causing her to catch baby fever. Meanwhile Latin performer Amara La Negra might actually be pregnant, and ready to step away from music stardom. Finally, living her best life is rap provocateur and "WAP" music video star Sukihana, who is making a killing from OnlyFans, but may just be too live for the rest of the crew.

Watch the full supertrailer above to see more.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 4 premieres on VH1 on Monday, August 23 at 9 p.m. ET.