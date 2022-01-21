Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning actor and comedian, dies at 68

Award-winning actor, stand-up comedian, and game show host Louie Anderson died Friday of complications from cancer, the Associated Press confirmed. He had been undergoing treatment in Las Vegas for diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Born and raised in Saint Paul, Minn., Anderson's first major TV appearance was a stand-up comedy set on the Nov. 20, 1984 episode of The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson. He released several stand-up specials over the years, and created multiple TV shows. The animated series Life With Louie, based on Anderson's Midwestern childhood with lots of siblings, ran from 1994-1998 on Fox and earned him two Daytime Emmys for voiceover performance, while The Louie Show, which starred Anderson as a Minnesota psychotherapist, lasted six episodes on CBS in 1996. Anderson also hosted Family Feud from 1999-2002.

Louie Anderson Comedian, game show host, and TV star Louie Anderson died of complications from cancer. | Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Anderson's most celebrated TV role came on Zach Galifianakis' FX dramedy Baskets. While Galifianakis starred in a dual role as twin brothers Chip and Dale Baskets, Anderson earned rave reviews for his unique performance as their mother Christine Baskets. In 2016, Anderson won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on Baskets, and continued to be nominated in the category for the next two years.

Anderson also appeared on multiple episodes of Search Party. Star John Early told EW previously about the thrill of having Anderson on the show.

"I remember Louie Anderson being a real highlight [of season 3], just such a brilliant, effortless performance, but also, such a brilliant character," Early said. "He was such a sweetheart. [For] someone like Louie Anderson to come on the show and to be like, 'Oh my god, I love it. You guys are so great,' that was a real thrill."

The comedian was also a highlight of 1984 Eddie Murphy comedy Coming to America. He reprised the role in last year's sequel Coming 2 America, making it Anderson's final film appearance.