Jane Lynch, D.L. Hughley, Henry Winkler, Gilbert Gottfried, and more pay their respects to the Baskets and Life With Louie star, who died at 68 after a battle with cancer.

Celebrities honor the life and work of Louie Anderson: 'Rest now... you done good'

The comedy and television worlds, and all the audiences they've touched, are mourning the loss of Louie Anderson, the former host of Family Feud and the beloved star of Baskets and Life With Louie who died at the age of 68 after a battle with cancer.

Jane Lynch, D.L. Hughley, Gilbert Gottfried, and Michael McKean were some of the comedic talent paying homage to Anderson's life and body of work following the news.

"Rest now, Louie. You done good," Lynch tweeted Friday, while Hughley referred to Anderson as one of his "all time favorites."

McKean, the Spinal Tap and Clue star, called Anderson's role on Baskets "a phenomenal 'second act'" for the actor. "I wish he'd gotten a third," he tweeted.

Louie Anderson Celebrities mourn Louie Anderson, who died of cancer at the age of 68. | Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Anderson had a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and was hospitalized earlier this week in Las Vegas to treat his diffuse large B cell lymphoma. Pauly Shore had tweeted on Thursday that he visited Anderson in the hospital to say his goodbyes. Anderson later died of complications.

Gottfried shared a photo he took with Anderson and Bob Saget. The latter died less than two weeks ago at the age of 65. "This photo is very sad now," Gottfried wrote, adding, "Both good friends that will be missed."

Barry and Happy Days actor Henry Winkler wrote on Twitter, "Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above... we are so lucky you were on earth for a moment, spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold."

