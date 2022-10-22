Los Espookys creators on Isabella Rossellini's foul-mouthed finale cameo

Los Espookys may take place in a world of cursed mirrors, parasitic water demons, and forcibly brainwashed female TV hosts, but those freaky phenomenon have nothing on the show's true terror: Sonia (River L. Ramirez). This season, the mean, manipulative, and relentlessly lazy woman moved in with Los Espookys leader Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco) and spent most of her time tormenting her unassuming dad, Tico (Fred Armisen), and pretty much everyone else she encountered.

In the season 2 finale, Sonia's latest money-making scheme — buying up celebrity website domain names and then reselling them at an exorbitant mark-up — almost pays off. But when world-famous Italian actress Isabella Rossellini reaches out and asks to buy isabellarossellini.com, Sonia pushes things too far by demanding an absolutely absurd price. "Four million dollars?" says Rossellini with a gasp, before unleashing a torrent of F-bombs and hanging up the phone. Furious, the Blue Velvet star whips out her credit card and purchases isabellarosselliniactress.com. "Nobody's going to find this f---ing website," she grumbles to herself.

Los Espookys Isabella Rossellini on 'Los Espookys' | Credit: HBO

"When we first wrote the season in like 2019, we didn't quite know who would play that part," says Los Espookys star/co-creator Ana Fabrega, who directed the season 2 finale. "We just knew we wanted to have somebody big who gets scammed by Sonia and who is then forced to buy 'their-name-actress.com.'"

Julio Torres, who co-created Los Espookys and stars as Andrés, cast Rossellini in his untitled A24 feature film last year — but he says that the actress agreed to guest as herself on the HBO comedy before the movie came together. "She was down just on the basis of Los Espookys." Adds Fabrega, "When we were shooting, she was great and had a lot of fun getting to play this angry version of herself."

Los Espookys is streaming now on HBO Max.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: