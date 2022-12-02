HBO cancels Los Espookys after 2 seasons

Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, and Fred Armisen created the show, which follows an oddball group of horror-obsessed friends.

Los Espookys is shutting its doors.

HBO has canceled the comedy series after two seasons, EW has confirmed. Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, and Fred Armisen created the show, which followed a group of oddball friends who turned their passion for horror into a bizarre new business. The cast also includes Bernardo Velasco and Cassandra Ciangherotti.

"We are thrilled we could deliver the unique and hilarious second season of Los Espookys to viewers finally, more than three years after the series premiere, due to pandemic delays," HBO said in a statement. "We thank Julio, Ana and Fred for this imaginative and delightfully bizarre world they created. We are not currently planning on a third season, but we would welcome the opportunity to work with this cast and crew in the future."

Los Espookys

Despite the Los Espookys cancelation, Torres still has an overall first look deal with HBO and HBO Max, and he's developing two comedy series for the network, titled Little Films and Lucky.

Los Espookys premiered in 2019 and quickly became a cult hit, before hitting pause during the pandemic. Season 2 premiered earlier this year.

