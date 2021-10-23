The actress returns to the screen in the new teaser for season 2 of GAC Family's When Hope Calls.

Watch Lori Loughlin in her first TV role after college admissions scandal

Our first glimpse of Lori Loughlin's return to TV has arrived.

GAC Family (the network formerly known as Great American Country) has released a short teaser for "When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas," the two-part season 2 premiere of When Hope Calls, its spin-off of the show When Calls the Heart.

The clip features a look at Loughlin, alongside her costar Carter Ryan, reprising her role as Abigail Stanton from the popular Hallmark Channel series, which will mark her first official acting gig following the college admissions scandal she was charged in back in 2019.

Lori Loughlin When Hope Calls Christmas Lori Loughlin and Carter Ryan in season 2 of 'When Hope Calls' | Credit: GAC Family/Youtube

Hallmark fired Loughlin in the wake of Operation Varsity Blues, which exposed a ring of wealthy parents who allegedly paid millions of dollars to a schemer who bribed college officials, faked extracurricular activities, and fraudulently inflated college entrance exam scores so their children could secure admission to top schools.

Loughlin served a two-month prison sentence for her role in the scheme while her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, served a five-month sentence.

When Hope Calls previously ran on Hallmark's streaming platform Hallmark Movies Now, but it will now be GAC Family's first original series. "A Country Christmas" is slated to air Dec. 18.

Watch the teaser for the When Hope Calls season 2 premiere above.