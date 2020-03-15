Lorenzo Brino, 7th Heaven actor, dies at 21

Image zoom Spelling Prod./Courtesy Everett Collection

Lorenzo Brino, who acted on the CW series 7th Heaven as a toddler, died in an automobile accident, EW has confirmed. He was 21.

Brino lost control of his 2016 Toyota Camry on March 9 and collided with a utility pole, according to the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His sister Mimi Brino remembered Lorenzo in a social media post on Wednesday.

"To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it’s true when people say “gone but never forgotten”. Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement," she shared via Instagram. "You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had."

7th Heaven told the story of the Camden family of Glenoak, California for 11 seasons. The Camden's were led by Protestant minister Reverend Eric Camden (Stephen Collins), his wife Annie (Catherine Hicks), and their 7 children played by Jessica Biel, Barry Watson, Beverly Mitchell, David Gallagher, and Mackenzie Rosman.

Brino and his brother Nikolas portrayed the youngest of the Camden kids, fraternal twin boys named Sam and David who were born during the show's third season. The roles were originally played by the Brino quadruplets, including Mimi before Lorenzo and Nikolas took over the roles officially.

The collision is currently under investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigation Team.

