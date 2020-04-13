Image zoom

It's time for a look at Lorena on Lifetime.

Lifetime will air I Was Lorena Bobbitt on Memorial Day, May 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, EW has learned. Bobbitt, who is an executive producer of the film, also serves as its onscreen narrator. I Was Lorena Bobbitt stars Dani Montalvo (Dispatches from Elsewhere) as Lorena and Luke Humphrey (Tiny Pretty Things) as Lorena's husband, John. According to the network, the movie will trace Lorena's life from “a wide-eyed, immigrant bride to a battered wife into an unlikely media sensation” who "has devoted her life to advocating for other abused women" while providing “a first-hand account of what happened that fateful day.”

What happened on June 23, 1993 changed both of their lives and turned them into fast fodder for tabloid headlines and late-night talk show jokes, with the issue of domestic violence and sexual assault lost in the furor. After suffering years of abuse, Lorena stated in court that he raped her that day, and when he went to sleep, she cut off his penis with a carving knife. She drove off in her car with the penis, threw it into a field, and then called 911. His penis was reattached at the hospital. In 1994, a Virginia jury found Lorena not guilty due to insanity, while John would be subsequently acquitted of rape. The couple divorced in 1995, and in 2009, they appeared together on The Insider, at which time he apologized for the way he had acted in their marriage.

The case has been revisited in the #MeToo era, with Jordan Peele executive-producing the 2019 Amazon docuseries Lorena.

Check out the first-photos from the film above and below.

