The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer teases Amazon's journey to Middle-earth

Break out the lembas bread and the Ent-draught: The new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has arrived.

Released on the heels of Amazon's Prime Day, the trailer is the best look yet at the streaming giant's new take on Middle-earth. Created by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, The Rings of Power is a new story inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien's sprawling legendarium. Set during Tolkien's Second Age, the eight-episode series takes place long before the events of The Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit, chronicling Sauron's original rise to power and the forging of the One Ring.

There's a lot packed into the two-and-a-half-minute trailer (above), including a few faces both familiar and new. The Rings of Power stretches across Middle-earth, and we see glimpses of some of the great realms: There's the elvish kingdom of Lindon, regal and golden under the trees. There's the great dwarven stronghold of Khazad-dûm, glittering and green with plants and foliage, even deep underground. There's even the first footage of Númenor, Tolkien's great island kingdom, populated by proud and distinguished humans. Earlier, EW debuted the first look at Númenor, introducing some of the major players, including Cynthia Addai-Robinson as the queen regent Míriel, Trystan Gravelle as her advisor Pharazôn, Lloyd Owen as Elendil, and Maxim Baldry as the young Isildur (who grows up to play a major role in the events leading to The Lord of the Rings). New Númenorean characters also include Ema Horvath as Eärien and Leon Wadham as Kemen.

"It was one place that we were just laser-focused on saying, 'We need to get this right,'" Payne previously told EW. "It's never been seen before. People have some ideas of what elves look like or what dwarves look like and what those kingdoms might look like. But Númenor was, in some ways, a blank canvas."

On the immortal side, the show's elven cast includes Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad, and Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir. The dwarves are represented by Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV, Peter Mullan as King Durin III, and Sophia Nomvete as Disa.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) leads the Númenórean army into battle, with Isildur (Maxim Baldry, third from left) by her side on 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.' | Credit: Matt Grace / Prime Video

Finally, the show will also introduce harfoots — the early halfling predecessors to the hobbits we know and love. These nomadic wanderers include Markella Kavenagh, Sara Zwangobani, Megan Richards, and Sir Lenny Henry.

"We were not interested in doing a show about the younger version of the same world you knew, where it's a little bit of a prequel," McKay told EW. "We wanted to go way, way, way back and find a story that could exist on its own two feet. This was one that we felt hadn't been told on the level and the scale and with the depth that we felt it deserved."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will debut Sept. 2 on Prime Video. Watch the trailer above.

