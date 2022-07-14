The Rings of Power isn't a direct adaptation of an existing Tolkien novel. Instead, it's inspired by the author's extensive notes, published in the appendices to The Lord of the Rings. After Amazon closed its multimillion-dollar deal with the Tolkien estate in 2018, the streaming giant began soliciting pitches from different creators. The winners were Payne and McKay, two largely unknown writers whose highest-profile job at that point was uncredited work on the Star Trek franchise. "We did not have the résumé that might make a studio head think we were a natural choice for this," McKay admits. "We went up for it, basically saying, 'Well, let's leave everything on the field and see what happens.'" Despite their relative inexperience, Payne and McKay were lifelong Tolkien geeks, and their pitch centered on a story they themselves had always wanted to see on screen: the Second Age.