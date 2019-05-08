Look back at the biggest Game of Thrones cameos

Gary Lightbody
Appearing as a Bolton soldier in season 3’s “Walk of Punishment,” the Snow Patrol lead singer showed off his voice with a rendition of “The Bear and the Maiden Fair.”
Will Champion
The Coldplay drummer was one of the musicians playing “The Rains of Castamere” during season 3’s infamous Red Wedding.
Sigur Rós
In season 4’s “The Lion and the Rose,” doomed groom Joffrey thanked the Icelandic musicians (who appeared as the wedding band) by throwing coins at them.
Mastodon
Grammy winners Brann Dailor, Brent Hinds, and Bill Kelliher were among the Wildlings resurrected as wights in season 5’s “Hardhome.”
Of Monsters and Men
The Icelandic band actually popped up in multiple season 6 episodes, playing the band that serenades the crowd during the Braavos-set “The Bloody Hand.”
Steve Love
Known for his Game of Thrones‘ impressions, the Canadian comedian popped up as a member of the Brotherhood Without Banners in season 6’s “No One.”
Ed Sheeran
The most high-profile (and controversial) cameo goes to the “Shape of You” singer, whose casting in the season 7 premiere “Dragonstone” as a singing Lannister soldier was done to surprise star Maisie Williams.
Noah Syndergaard
It’s only right that Thrones scored a guy named Thor. But instead of Chris Hemsworth, it was the New York Mets’ star pitcher, who fit right in as a towering Lannister soldier in season 7’s “The Spoils of War.”
Rob McElhenney
In the season 8 premiere, “Winterfell,” the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and co-creator got an arrow through his eye as Theon and crew snuck aboard Euron’s ship to save Yara. McElhenney’s cameo isn’t a huge shocker considering his relationship with GoT creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss goes back years, with the duo even writing a 2013 episode of Always Sunny.
Martin Starr
The cameo deaths kept coming in “Winterfell” with the Silicon Valley star meeting a quick end right after McElhenney.
Chris Stapleton
Another battle, another musician playing a wildling whom the Night King rises from the dead. In season 8’s “The Long Night,” the country star cameos as a wildling-turned-wight.
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss
The Game of Thrones creators’ visages previously appeared among the many mugs in the Faceless Men’s “Hall of Faces,” but their whole bodies made it onscreen during season 8’s “The Last of the Starks.”
Aaron Rodgers
It’s still unclear where exactly the Super Bowl winner popped up in season 8’s “The Bells,” but in the aftershow segment, he said, “I was helping a woman, who was injured, sat her down, and then the hell with her I’m getting out of there.” Tom Brady would never.