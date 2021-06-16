The many faces of Loki in Marvel comics

Female Loki

How Loki got this body: For a minute there, it really seemed like Marvel's Thor mythology had come to an end. The "Ragnarok" storyline in 2004's Thor #80-85 ended with Asgard destroyed, all of Thor's comrades and enemies slain, and the Thunder God himself drifting off into cosmic hibernation. When Thor finally re-emerged with a new series by writer J. Michael Straczynski and artist Olivier Coipel a few years later, it fell to him to resurrect the rest of the Asgardians. He was reluctant to call back his villainous brother, so Loki got tricky - he stole the body of Thor's lady love Sif. Hearing of a dark-haired woman who called his name, Thor eagerly unleashed her Asgardian spirit, and was devastated to find his brother's eyes looking at him from under those black tresses instead.

What Loki did with it: Though Loki claimed this female form was an opportunity to change, he quickly got up to his old tricks of manipulating Thor and the Asgardians for his own mysterious ends. Though he eventually returned Sif's body in favor of taking up his classic form, Loki proved totally comfortable existing as a woman, and has done it again occasionally in the years since.