Loki trailer introduces Tom Hiddleston to time travel bureaucracy

After escaping his death during Avengers: Endgame, the trickster god now has to atone by helping Owen Wilson and the Time Variance Authority fix reality in the upcoming Disney+ series.

In the new trailer for Loki, the next Disney+ MCU series set to premiere later this year, this version of the trickster god doesn't get far on his own after his appearance in Avengers: Endgame.

"No resurrections this time," Thanos (Josh Brolin) said with an air of finality when he killed Loki (Tom Hiddleston) at the start of Avengers: Infinity War. But fans of superhero stories know that death is never final, and it only took one more movie for the god of mischief to wiggle his way out of that one. When the original Avengers traveled back into the past during Avengers: Endgame, the resulting chaos allowed a younger version of Loki to grab the Space Stone and escape captivity. But there's no such thing as a free ride, and now the bill is coming due.

In the new trailer, Loki, labeled a "variant," finds himself arrested and recruited by the Time-Keepers, also known as the Time Variance Authority, to help them fix the mess in the time-space continuum created by his escape. But who's the player, and who is being played?

"It's adorable you think you could possibly manipulate me," Loki says. "I'm 10 steps ahead of you."

And yet, the Time-Keepers certainly know a lot about him. As he's being brought into the bureaucracy, Loki must sign papers certifying everything he's ever said. A leading TVA agent played by Owen Wilson says, "I've studied almost every moment of your entire life. You've literally stabbed people in the back like 50 times."

Watch the full trailer above. Loki premieres on Disney+ on June 11.