Loki's 'sex' listed as 'fluid' in latest teaser for Disney+ series

The upcoming Loki series dropped a short teaser on Sunday, which caught fans' attention over a tiny text in the video. In a TVA file for the God of Mischief (played by Tom Hiddleston), their "sex" is listed as "fluid."

Though Loki being gender fluid has been speculated — especially given that the character can shape shift into other people — and has in fact been confirmed as canon in the comics, it's never been explored on screen in the MCU. And it's worth noting that the teaser shows Loki's sex as fluid, not specifically gender.

EW has reached out to representatives for the Disney+ series, which premieres Wednesday, June 9.

Michael Waldron, the creator and executive producer of Loki, also liked a tweet from a fan who celebrated Loki being canonically under the trans umbrella and identifying as gender fluid. Representatives for Waldron didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

As previously reported, Loki begins with the Time Variance Authority — a bureaucratic organization tasked with safeguarding the proper flow of time — arresting the Loki Variant from Avengers: Endgame because they want Loki's help fixing all of the timeline problems they caused while on the run with the Tesseract. Thus, you can expect the show to delve into time travel and reality, with Hiddleston telling EW, "It's a series about time, and the value of time, and what time is worth, and I suppose what the experience of being alive is worth."

As Loki makes their way through their own procedural, they'll match wits with new characters including Owen Wilson's Agent Mobius, a brilliant TVA analyst, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Judge Renslayer. The cast also features Wunmi Mosaku as TVA hunter B-15, plus Sophia Di Martino and Richard E. Grant in undisclosed roles.

"One of the things [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige led on was, 'I think we should find a way of exploring the parts of Loki that are independent of his relationship with Thor,' or see him in a duality or in relationship with others, which I thought was very exciting," Hiddleston, who's an executive producer on the show, also told EW. "So the Odinson saga, that trilogy of films, still has its integrity, and we don't have to reopen it and retell it."

