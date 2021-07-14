Loki renewed for season 2 at Disney+

Loki (TV Series) type TV Show network Disney+ genre Superhero

Marvel's fan favorite God of Mischief has evaded death once again — because Loki has been renewed for a second season.

Disney+ revealed the news in a mid-credits scene during the show's finale on Wednesday, via a stamp in a case file for Tom Hiddleston's mercurial anti-hero that said, "Loki will return in season 2."

In truth, the timey wimey drama's renewal isn't completely surprising. Of the first three shows Marvel made for the streaming service — WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki — the Hiddleston-led project seemed like the one that was most likely to get a second season. In fact, there have been unconfirmed reports that one was in development since before the show's premiere. Those rumors increased as Loki head writer Michael Waldron took on more responsibilities within the Disney structure. Waldron not only wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but he is reportedly also working on Kevin Feige's top secret Star Wars project as part of an overall deal with the House of Mouse.

Loki Tom Hiddleston in 'Loki.' | Credit: Marvel Studios

Hiddleston's continued involvement isn't a shock either, because he's very invested in the character's journey and has never indicated that he's ready to give it up. In fact, he has said quite the opposite. "I'm open to everything," Hiddleston told EW in May when we asked if he thought he'd reached the end of the road with Loki. "I have said goodbye to the character. I've said hello to the character. I said goodbye to the character [again]. I've learned not to make assumptions, I suppose. I'm just grateful that I'm still here, and there are still new roads to explore."

Directed by executive producer Kate Herron, Loki's first season followed an Avengers-era version of Hiddleston's eponymous character after he arrested and subsequently recruited by the Time Variance Authority to help track down another version of him — specifically, a female one who goes by the name Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino).

Come back soon for EW's recap of the Loki season 1 finale.

