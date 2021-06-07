Get ready for mischief: Disney is releasing new Loki merch and Funko Pops
If you're wondering where Loki (Tom Hiddleston) disappeared to with the Tesseract in the middle of Avengers: Endgame, you're not alone. "'Where'd he go? When does he go? How does he get there?' These are all questions I remember asking on the day, and then not being given any answers," recalled Hiddleston in his EW digital cover interview about his shooting experience. Thankfully, the answer is coming sooner than later.
Loki, the third Disney+ MCU series after WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will take audiences directly to the aftermath of Loki's escape, where he finds himself held by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) under the supervision of bureaucrat Mobius (Owen Wilson) and judge Ravonna Lexus Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw). Premiering on Wednesday, June 9, the six-episode limited series is shaping up to be a timey-wimey "sci-fi with heart," according to director Kate Herron, that's visually inspired by shows and films like Blade Runner, Mad Men, and unexpectedly, Teletubbies.
You're going to have to wait and see how the children's TV show works into the series, Heron said, but you can clearly see the influence of Mad Men's Mid-century administrative office aesthetic both in the trailers and in Disney's new Loki-themed merchandise — of which EW has your first look below.
Including Funko Pops, clothing, pins, and more, the new Loki merch puts the God of Mischief front and center, most notably by employing the character's signature emerald green color. Your favorite unapologetically chaotic baddie sports his shoulder-length curls in the new vinyl Pop, and Wilson's Mobius (the character frequently seen with Loki in trailers, undoubtedly a key series player) is also getting the Funko treatment. Plus, the TVA's cartoon clock mascot is prominent just about everywhere, from pins to Thermoses.
Read on to get an exclusive first look at the new Funko Pops and pins, plus the best Loki merch you can buy now from ShopDisney and Amazon. Loki premieres at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT on Disney+ this Wednesday. If you don't have an account already, sign up for the platform ahead of its debut.
Related Items
Loki Funko Pop
Instead of his typical cloak and daggers, this Loki Funko Pop is dressed in the TVA’s bureaucratic shirt and tie, just like in the trailers. Whether he’s actually working for the TVA or just pretending to be will undoubtedly be revealed in the show.
Buy it! $9.99 at amazon.com
Mobius Funko Pop
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige described Heron’s initial pitch focused on Mobius, Owen Wilson’s TVA analyst, “as a bit of a hard-boiled detective in a nonplussed way.” Exactly what his job is and the nature of his relationship with Loki remains to be seen; the mini Funko Pop features the baton Mobius has been seen wielding in the trailers.
Buy it! $9.99 at amazon.com
Miss Minutes Limited Edition Collectible Pin
Miss Minutes has primarily been shown as a friendly — albeit a bit sweetly nefarious — mascot of the TVA, but it won’t be surprising if she plays a bigger part in Loki. This limited-edition pin will be available at ShopDisney on Friday, June 11, following the premiere.
Buy it! $15.99 at shopdisney.com
Mobius Hasbro Legends Figurine
“The world of the TVA is a world of bureaucratic order, and of course Loki is the God of Mischief and Chaos,” said Hiddleston, “so you have the forces of order and chaos coming together, and that's where our story starts." If Loki is chaos, then Agent Mobius could be the force of order — after all, he is the guy holding the baton. It’s hard to say how long he’s worked at the TVA, as time does pass strangely there.
Buy it! $19.99 at amazon.com
Loki Hasbro Legends Figurine
Feige described his rationale for centering Loki in one of the studio’s earliest Disney+ shows simply: “More Hiddleston, more Loki.” Fans who fully share that desire for more shenanigans from the mischievous antihero can pick up this incredibly lifelike Hasbro Legends figurine — mysteriously, it comes with “Captain America’s flight gear,” according to the product description.
Buy it! $19.99 at amazon.com
Time Variance Authority Logo Limited Release Pin
Another limited-edition pin, this combines the TVA’s logo with Loki’s horns and the bureau’s motto, “For all times always.” Could this mean that Loki might somehow take over the TVA? It’s not long until we find out.
Buy it! $15.99 at shopdisney.com
Loki Ear Headband
Any Disney fan is familiar with the headbands featuring Mickey and Minnie’s mouse ears that dot the theme parks. This green-and-gold Loki take also features the horns from the God of Mischief’s iconic helmet.
Buy it! $29.99 at shopdisney.com
Marvel Loki Miss Minutes "Hey Y’all" Retro T-Shirt
Want to work for the TVA? Dress the part with this friendly-looking Miss Minutes T-shirt. Her job is to “catch variants up” before they stand trial, but who knows whether she plays a bigger part in Loki’s six episodes.
Buy it! $22.99 at amazon.com
Miss Minutes Thermos Bottles
These Miss Minutes-themed Thermoses have vacuum insulation to keep your drink at its original warm or cold temperature for hours — almost as if no time has passed (surely the work of the TVA). There are also Loki-themed versions available at Amazon.
Buy it! From $35.99 at amazon.com
