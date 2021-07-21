Loki had a chaotic MCU surprise that even Marvel didn't realize

Loki (TV Series) type TV Show network Disney+ genre Superhero

Loki may have wrapped its first season, but the God of Mischief has one more trick up his sleeve — or rather, on his sleeve.

An eagle-eyed fan recently noticed that the logo of the Time Variance Authority — which is emblazoned on Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) variant prisoner jumpsuit and throughout the bureaucratic organization's HQ — appeared to have a connection to another MCU character: Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, a.k.a. Val.

If you flip the TVA logo upside down, the stylized lettering seems to read: "VAL."

Loki Credit: Marvel Studios

This would be a mind-bending Easter egg, linking the timeline-controlling TVA to Louis-Dreyfus' mysterious string-puller (who debuted in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and reappeared in the Black Widow credits scene). But… it actually wasn't done on purpose.

MCU boss Kevin Feige confirmed during a Twitter watch party for Black Widow that it was a fan who first pointed out the VAL-TVA connection.

Asked if Marvel fans would see Val again soon, Feige replied, "All of us at Marvel Studios are excited to have @OfficialJLD in the MCU." He added, "Did you know the TVA logo upside spells VAL? Neither did we until someone on Twitter pointed it out!"

The coincidence is so good that we can only hope Feige's acknowledgement leads to some scenes between Loki and Val, or Owen Wilson's Mobius and Val, or maybe Alligator Loki and Val — you get the idea.

