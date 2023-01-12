The actor, who starred as Percy in the original films, also said "no one's hit me up" about the show.

Logan Lerman says he isn't old enough to play Poseidon in the Percy Jackson series: 'I wouldn't cast me'

Logan Lerman is pouring cold water on some popular Percy Jackson and the Olympians fancasting.

The actor, who starred as the titular demigod in the original films, has been diehards' obvious pick to play Percy's father, Poseidon, in the forthcoming Disney+ show since it was first announced by author Rick Riordan in 2020. However, Lerman says he hasn't aged enough to take on the role.

"I get people asking me all the time if I'm gonna play Poseidon, and I'm like, 'Am I old enough to play Poseidon?,'" he told Esquire. "I don't think I'm old enough for that one! I wouldn't cast me in that role if I was part of the creative team. I don't know, these are all hypotheticals, so I have no idea."

Earlier in the conversation, Lerman — who dove headfirst into the role of Percy Jackson in 2010's The Lightning Thief and 2013's Sea of Monsters — noted that "no one's hit me up" about a potential cameo as the sea god, and that he doesn't plan on making any waves on screen (at least, literal ones) anytime soon.

"I don't think I'm right for that anyways," he said about the role. "I also just don't even know if it's interesting to me, in terms of: I don't even know what that would be. But there's not a secret that's waiting to be announced or something like that. I do get asked a lot about it, and I hate to disappoint and be like, 'No, I don't know anything, and I'm not involved,' but that's the truth."

Still, Lerman maintained that he's looking forward to the upcoming adaptation of the beloved book series, which will feature Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri as the mythical trio previously played by Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, and Brandon T. Jackson.

"There are so many things I just don't know about that project," he added. "But what I do know is that Rick Riordan is doing it, and that's pretty cool for the fans of the Percy Jackson series. I'm excited for those fans to get that version of the story told and see what they do with this."

We caught our first glimpse of the show, which was written by Riordan and Jon Steinberg (Black Sails), and its demigod training facility Camp Half-Blood in a teaser unveiled at the D23 Expo last September.

Although no official release date for it has been confirmed, Riordan thinks Percy Jackson and the Olympians will wash ashore sometime in 2024.

