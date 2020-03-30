Locke & Key renewed for season 2 on Netflix

Image zoom Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

There's more where that came from, on the other side of the door. On Monday, Netflix announced that it has officially renewed Locke & Key, the TV adaptation of the beloved horror/fantasy comic by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, for another season.

Season 1 of Locke & Key hit Netflix in February, telling the story of the titular Locke family — mother Nina (Darby Stanchfield), older brother Tyler (Connor Jessup), sister Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and younger brother Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) — who move cross country to their family's ancestral home in New England after the unexpected death of their patriarch (Bill Heck). But they find more than they bargained for in that house, in the form of a series of magical keys that can open doors with strange supernatural powers. It soon falls to the Locke family to protect these keys from otherworldly being Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira), who wants to use them to bring

"We are thrilled to be continuing the journey of Locke & Key alongside all of our amazing collaborators," co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill said in a statement. "We are grateful to Netflix for all their support, especially at this difficult time, and look forward to bringing you the exciting next chapter of our story.”

Season 1 of Locke & Key touched on many of the main beats from Hill and Rodriguez's comics, but also ended with an unexpected plot twist that put the characters in an interesting position for season 2. No premiere date has yet been announced.

