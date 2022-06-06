Locke and Key (TV series) type TV Show network

The Lockes are returning to Keyhouse one last time.

As part of its fan event Geeked Week, Netflix shared the first teaser trailer for Locke & Key's third and final season Monday. The series will return for one final adventure on Aug. 10, and the trailer teases plenty of cryptic unlocked doors and supernatural shenanigans.

Co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill previously announced that the upcoming season would be the last for Locke & Key. "Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion," they said in an April statement. "As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We're keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use."

Adapted from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's delightful horror comic series, Locke & Key debuted in 2020 after a long, labyrinthine journey to the screen. The series follows the three Locke children — Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) — as they journey to their family's mysterious New England home with their mother (Darby Stanchfield) after their father's murder. As they explore the haunted estate, they discover a collection of enchanted keys with strange powers.

Watch the trailer above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: