Say goodbye to Keyhouse: Netflix's Locke & Key will end with season 3

The showrunners decided three seasons was "the ideal length" for the adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez's comic.

Every door that opens must eventually close, and such is the case for Netflix's Locke & Key.

The streamer announced Wednesday that the TV series based on the IDW comic by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez will end with its upcoming third season.

"Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion," co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill said in a statement. "As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We're keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use."

Darby Stanchfiled, Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, and Emilia Jones on 'Locke and Key' Darby Stanchfiled, Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, and Emilia Jones on 'Locke & Key' | Credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Three seasons feels right for this show, especially given how long it took to make it to the screen at all. The original comic run told a story with a clear beginning, middle, and end. Plus, since Emilia Jones (who plays Kinsey Locke on the show) just starred in the Best Picture-winning film CODA, there might be other opportunities on the horizon for the people who make Locke & Key.

Like the source material, Netflix's Locke & Key tells the story of three children (the other two are played by Connor Jessup and Jackson Robert Scott) who move back to their ancestral New England home of Keyhouse with their mother (Darby Stanchfield) after their father is murdered. In that old house they find magical keys that open all sorts of doors: One key unlocks people's heads, while another can open a door to anywhere. But the members of the Locke family aren't the only people interested in the keys; dark forces also seek them as a way to unleash hell on earth.

We'll see how it all ends when Locke & Key season 3 arrives later this year.