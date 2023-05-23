It looks like LL Cool J won't be saying goodbye to his NCIS: Los Angeles character just yet.

The actor and rapper made a surprise cameo as Special Agent Sam Hanna during the season 2 finale of NCIS: Hawai'i on Monday night, and immediately afterward, CBS announced that he will join the crime procedural as a recurring guest star in season 3.

The news comes one day after NCIS: LA ended its 14-season run, with a series finale that saw Sam receiving promising news about a medical trial for his dad (Richard Gant) and the team going to Morocco to save Hetty (Linda Hunt).

LL Cool J on 'NCIS: Hawai'i' LL Cool J on 'NCIS: Hawai'i' | Credit: CBS

As seen in the clip above, the NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 finale featured Sam assisting Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) after they came under fire in Venezuela. "I was in the neighborhood when I got the call," he said, adding that he'd made his way over from Morocco. "What's a few borders and an ocean, anyway?"

Executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, and Christopher Silber said in a statement, "All of us at NCIS: Hawai'i have been huge fans of LL Cool J for years and couldn't be more thrilled or honored to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana for season 3."

Lachey added, "One of the most beautiful things about working on NCIS: Hawai'i is the show's ability to bring the franchise together. We have had so much fun spreading the aloha to NCIS and NCIS: LA with the triple crossover. Now, we have the amazing opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai'i to help the island solve some cases and maybe have a few laughs in the process. Welcome to the ohana, Todd! It's going to be a fun ride!"

In addition to Lachey and Anderson, NCIS: Hawai'i stars Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Jason Antoon.

