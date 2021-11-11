Emmy nominee Lizzy Caplan will star as Alex on Paramount+'s television adaptation of Fatal Attraction, playing the role made famous by Glenn Close the original '80s thriller.

According to the network, the series will be a "deep-dive reimagining" of the classic psychosexual thriller and '80s culture touchstone" and "explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity, through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control."

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John) helms the series, also serving as writer and executive producer alongside Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason), Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey.

Lizzy Caplan, FATAL ATTRACTION Lizzy Caplan and Glenn Close in "Fatal Attraction." | Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images; Everett

"Alexandra brings an incredibly strong and nuanced point of view to a story that became a cultural phenomenon, but has thus far only been told from the male gaze," Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount+ original scripted series, said in a statement. "Partnered with Kevin, they will bring the next explosive chapter of this story to a new generation, with a balanced eye to the complexities of the human psyche."

Caplan was most recently seen on the second season of Castle Rock and currently voices the lead character of Reagan Ridley in the animated comedy Inside Job. In addition to her many film and television credits, she received an Emmy and Critics Choice Award nominations for her work in Showtime's Masters of Sex, where she starred opposite Michael Sheen.

Additional casting for Fatal Attraction will be announced at a later date.

Fatal Attraction is the latest original series offering from Paramount+, following shows such as Star Trek: Picard, The Good Fight, Evil, Mayor of Kingstown, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

