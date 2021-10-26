Help! Sarah Paulson is screaming, "Help! The killer is escaping!"

Lizzo gets Sarah Paulson in on the TikTok trend featuring an iconic American Horror Story line

Thanks to Lizzo, Sarah Paulson has joined the Sarah Paulson TikTok trend.

Users on the social media platform have been incorporating a soundbite from Paulson's American Horror Story character in season 2 into various videos, and Lizzo got the actress herself to participate.

Posting videos on Monday night, Lizzo delivered a dramatic lip-sync with Paulson of the line, "Help! He's escaping! The killer is escaping! Help me!" Paulson screams this as the character Lana Winters in American Horror Story: Asylum.

Lizzo also shared the videos to her Twitter page, where she wrote, "Posting before the blogs do."

"It's meeeeeeeeee," Paulson replied.

Other celebrities and social media influencers have been joining in on the trend. Lil Nas X riffed on Paulson's line in a video promoting his Montero album release, from back when he was pretending to be pregnant with his record.

Billie Eilish used her nostrils to lip-sync the line, writing in a TikTok post, "hate that you guys made this sound huge on here. most infuriating scene in all of asylum."

RuPaul's Drag Race star Adore Delano and influencer Addison Rae delivered their own versions of the trend, as did Lizzo. The "Rumors" singer posted one after recording herself with her underwear down.

Paulson returned for American Horror Story: Double Feature, the show's 10th season, which was split into two parts. The frequent Ryan Murphy collaborator played roles in both the blood-sucking-centric "Red Tide" story and the alien story of "Death Valley."

The Golden Globe and Emmy winner told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that Double Feature will "probably" be her final time appearing on American Horror Story.

When asked when she'll be working with Murphy again, she said, "It's the first time in about three years where I don't know."

She added, "I think this is my last season of [American] Horror Story, probably. I mean, I don't know. Every time [Murphy] comes to me with some whack-a-doodle character, I tend to be like, 'Yes, let's do it!' I don't know, this is the first time. So we'll see."

