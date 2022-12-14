Lizzo found out the truth hurts after hilariously mistaking a Late Night writer for Paul Rudd while day drinking with Seth Meyers.

The "2 Be Loved" singer asked a crew member if he was secretly the Ant-Man actor in disguise while out getting delightfully drunk with Meyers at a Manhattan bar for his show's beloved day drinking segment.

"Hey you guys wanna hear the f---ing funniest thing I've ever heard?" Meyers said after the two wrapped their first drinking game. "One of our writers came over and had his mask on and Lizzo said to him, 'Are you Paul Rudd?'"

Lizzo and Meyers then cajoled the embarrassed writer to join them onscreen and — to her credit, with a mask covering most of his face, we can kind of see it. "Tell me this ain't motherf---ing Paul Rudd!" She exclaimed. "No, see! Even the way he's looking now! Paul Rudd would do this."

Meyers, who was aware of what the man looked like underneath the mask, told Lizzo that he'd let the Faux-Paul reveal his identity after they were thoroughly tipsy. "Here's what's gonna happen: when we're done day drinking, he's gonna pull it down, and we're going to have a close up on you," Meyers teased. "And we're going to see her reaction to how much Paul Rudd — not Paul Rudd — looks like Paul Rudd."

After playing a few more games — including one in which Meyers and Lizzo had to break up with one another — the man returned, removed his mask, and took a blissfully buzzed Lizzo by complete surprise with how little he actually looked like Rudd.

"Oh s---!" Lizzo said in response, covering her face with her hands as Meyers instantly burst into laughter. "I need a tissue!"

Lizzo mistakes Seth Meyers assistant for Paul Rudd Lizzo realizes Seth Meyers' writer is, in fact, not Paul Rudd. | Credit: NBC

As Meyers dramatically collapsed to the ground, Lizzo attempted to hype up the blank-faced writer — actually The Menu co-writer Seth Reiss — after such a vicious burn. "You don't look ANYTHING like f---ing Paul Rudd!" She shouted between laughs. "But you do look really hot! Like, you are handsome! You look Grecian. Greek god, he's giving me Greek god!"

Reiss then had to navigate past Meyers, who was still dying of laughter on the floor, to flee the scene. "You're a hater, Seth!" Lizzo remarked. "Step over him!"

Watch Lizzo and Meyers react to meeting fake Rudd — and try not to laugh at some truly terrible knock-knock jokes — in the clip above.

