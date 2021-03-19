Lizzo seeking 'dynamic, full-figured' dancers to join her tour in new Amazon series

Have you dreamed of also being 100 percent that bitch? You might get your chance to join Lizzo on tour.

The "Truth Hurts" singer will headline an unscripted series for Amazon Prime, in which she will search for "dynamic, full-figured" dancers and models to join her tour and perform with her on stage.

The streaming service also released a casting call for the project: "Here's your chance to twerk it out on world stages and stomp it out on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime. Come as you are and be sure to bring good energy — and that ass."

Lizzo signed a deal with Amazon Studios last year to develop and produce TV series. This is the first project to be announced under the deal, and the musician's first venture into television (unless you count her turn hosting Bird Up! on The Eric Andre Show).

Last year, the pop star (and 2019 EW Entertainer of the Year) won three Grammy Awards, including Best Pop Solo Performance for "Truth Hurts."