Hilary Duff reunites Lizzie McGuire cast for throwback table read of iconic bra episode

Despite a roadblock in front of the Lizzie McGuire revival, Hilary Duff and her former on-screen brother Jake Thomas came together to host a retro table reading of the show on Instagram on Monday.

"We could not stop laughing reading lines from tween us...this is the first time we were all 'together-ish' in almost 18 years!" McGuire wrote in the post, alongside a Zoom recording of the reunited cast.

Joining Duff (Lizzie) and Thomas (Matt) were actors Adam Lamberg (Gordo), Lalaine (bestie Miranda), Hallie Todd (mom Jo), and Robert Carradine (father Sam). After extending pleasantries, which included pointing out Thomas and Lamberg's impressive mustache game, the crew prepared to read from the Lizzie McGuire episode "Between a Rock and a Bra Place!" which debuted 19 years ago today on Disney Channel.

First, though, we got a sneak peek at how they got an episode that included "bra" in the title on the air in the first place. The episode's writers, brother-sister duo Nina and Jeremy Bargiel, joined the video reunion to explain. Jeremy talked about how Disney "threw down the gauntlet" when they brought up the possibility of discussing bras on the family-friendly channel. "You can only say bra twice, and you can never see one," Jeremy remembered executives saying at the time.

"It's kind of like the shark in Jaws, that's what the bra was," Thomas joked.

Then came the most out-of-sync sing-a-long to the show's theme song. "Do excuse our delayed singing...we will be taking singing lessons as a group to work on our craft!!" Duff warned in her Instagram caption.

The episode "Between a Rock and a Bra Place!" sees Lizzie and Miranda decide to get their first bras, claiming that it would make them popular. The 13-year-olds drag Jo to join them on a trip to the mall for "school supplies." Meanwhile, Lizzie's dad decides to help Matt with a contest he found in a martial-arts magazine: the Jet Li Sidekick Sweepstakes, for the chance to be in the action star's next movie.

The table read cane after all hope of a Lizzie McGuire reunion was put to bed, at least for now, in February. Initially, production on a revival was set at Disney+. That was until this January when original series creator and revival showrunner Terri Minsky was fired after filming just two episodes. Duff later cited the constraints of a PG rating as a reason why the show's revival fell through."I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating." she wrote at the time.

Watch the reunited cast's full table read above.

