Living Single: Where Are They Now?

Before playing the role of a successful magazine founder in NYC, Queen Latifah was known for her musical talent. Latifah's career began in the early '90s with her album All Hail the Queen which featured her hit single "Ladies First." In '93, the same year she landed Living Single, Latifah earned a Grammy Award for her single "U.N.I.T.Y." In 1996, she landed her first film leading role in the critically-acclaimed Set it Off alongside Jada Pinkett Smith and Vivica A. Fox. She became even more of a household name in 2002 after her iconic performance in Chicago, for which she earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Since then, Latifah has starred in numerous movies and musicals and even created her own daytime talk show: The Queen Latifah Show, which ran from 2012 to 2015. She earned praise and an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for the film Bessie (HBO), in which she portrayed blues performer Bessie Smith. Latifah reunited with Pinkett Smith for the movie Girls Trip, also starring Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish, which grossed $137 million worldwide – the only movie to do so in 2017. She starred on the Fox musical drama Star for three seasons, and leads the CBS crime series reboot of The Equalizer.