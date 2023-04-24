Three of Mark Consuelos' first six broadcasts as permanent cohost alongside his wife, Kelly Ripa, have been pre-recorded.

Here's why Live With Kelly & Mark has only been live for half of its episodes so far

Wondering why Live With Kelly & Mark has pre-taped several of its premiere week episodes? Well, its hosts are busy people, that's why.

Following Ryan Seacrest's emotional departure from the ABC talk show (then dubbed Live With Kelly & Ryan) on Friday, April 14, longtime lead Kelly Ripa's husband, actor Mark Consuelos, joined her as permanent cohost on Monday, April 17 for a live telecast that kicked off the Kelly & Mark rebrand. Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19's broadcasts were also live, though Thursday, April 20 and Friday, April 21's episodes began with "previously recorded" title cards at the top of the show.

Though Live typically pre-records its Friday episodes, EW has learned through a source close to the situation that the show's schedule fluctuates regularly depending on cohosts' schedules — including Ripa, who is currently filming new episodes of her game show Generation Gap.

Seacrest's final episode of Live also wasn't live, as the episode began with another "previously recorded" note. Still, the show included several moving moments, including tear-filled speeches from both Ripa and Seacrest honoring his multi-year tenure on the program.

In an interview with EW, Ripa joked that her future on the show — which she joined next to Regis Philbin as Kathie Lee Gifford's permanent replacement in 2001 — is always on her mind.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on 'Live With Kelly & Mark' Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on 'Live With Kelly & Mark' | Credit: ABC

"It's so funny. Every time you get a new cohost, it's like a little jolt of energy. But to be clear, I am always thinking about retiring [laughs]. It is my favorite topic of discussion," Ripa said.

"I know the schedule at Live — it's a really great one. It's conducive to a life after the show, as far as the afternoons. We prioritize family time — not that we have too many kids running around anymore, but every now and then we have one coming through or staying with us, so we get to do that," Consuelos added. "Or we get to go visit a kid somewhere if they have something going on. So, all the pros stacked up against the cons. But at our age [laughs]… we mull everything over now. 'What do you want for lunch?'"

Live With Kelly & Mark airs weekdays at 9 a.m. ET on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite...stars, and more.

Related content: