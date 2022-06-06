Netflix reveals massive pirate ship sets for live-action One Piece adaptation

The massively popular manga/anime by Eiichiro Oda is coming to life on streaming. Check out time-lapse builds for the Baratie and The Going Merry.

One Piece is one of the most successful media franchises in the world. The original manga series by creator Eiichiro Oda is the best-selling Japanese comic of all time, and is still going strong — as is the popular anime adaptation. Now, Netflix is working on bringing the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates to life in live action — and they're sparing no expense.

In a teaser video released as part of Netflix's Geeked Week, showrunners Steve Maeda and Matt Owens showed off the massive pirate ship sets being built for the live-action One Piece show.

"As the biggest One Piece fan, it's been really exciting seeing some of my favorite places from the manga become a reality," Owens said in the video. "Oda's world is so unique, seeing all of this stuff in person and being able to reach out and touch it has just been such an experience."

The time-lapse video shows the construction of massive sets for the Straw Hat Pirates' ship The Going Merry, as well as the fish-headed restaurant ship known as the Baratie.

Netflix's live-action 'One Piece' adaptation unveils massive sets for ships like the Baratie.

As previously announced, Netflix's One Piece will star Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, a young adventurer who dreams of becoming the King of Pirates and who once ate a Devil Fruit that gives him the power to stretch his body like elastic. Filling out the other lead roles are Mackenyu as the swordsman Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami the navigator, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as the chef Sanji.

On Monday, Netflix announced other additions to the cast. Langley Kirkwood will play the axe-handed Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots will play Usopp's friend Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as the Black Cat Pirates' leader Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Sanji's mentor Chef Zeff (who runs the Baratie), Steven Ward as the swordsman Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nami's adoptive sister Nojiko.

Watch the teaser video above. A release date for Netflix's One Piece has not yet been set.

