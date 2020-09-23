9-1-1: Lone Star type TV Show network Fox

When 9-1-1: Lone Star returns for season 2, it will be without series star Liv Tyler.

EW has confirmed that the actor is exiting the Fox drama after only one season. While Tyler is the original female lead opposite Rob Lowe with a multi-year contract, she asked producers to let her leave the series after season 1 due to safety concerns regarding traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tyler, who played Emergency Medical Services Paramedic Captain Michelle Blake, lives in London with her family and flew back-and-forth to Los Angeles where 9-1-1: Lone Star films during production on the first season. But the uncertainty regarding international travel during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a delayed production start, made her reevaluate her future on the series.

"What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler’s stature to help us launch the first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star," showrunner Tim Minear said in a statement to Deadline, who first reported this news. "We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake. While we were able to tell a complete chapter in Michelle’s story, as with Connie Britton on our mothership, we also feel like there are more stories to be told. The door here will always be open for a return."

Original series 9-1-1 faced a similar exit when Britton departed after the first season, although she was only under contract for one season. And just like with Britton's, Tyler's role will not be recast, leaving the possibility for her to return at some point in the future. Thankfully her character had a satisfying end in the season 1 finale when she found her missing sister after a season-long search. Gina Torres has already been cast for season 2 as Paramedic Captain Tommy Vega.

Related content: