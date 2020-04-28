Little Women: Atlanta star Ashley 'Ms. Minnie' Ross dies at 34

Image zoom Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Reality star Ashley Ross died in a Georgia car crash on Monday. She was 34.

Known to her fans on Little Women: Atlanta as Ms. Minnie was involved in a "hit-and-run accident" that took place on Old National Highway in the City of South Fulton late Sunday. She was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she died the following day.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka “Ms. Minnie” of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34," her publicist Liz Dixson confirmed in an Instagram message posted on Ross' account. "The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time."

The Tennessee native appeared on the Lifetime reality series that follows the lives of a group of women with dwarfism since its debut in 2016 as a main cast member. The show is set to return for a sixth season sometime in 2020.

"Lifetime and the Little Women Family are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the sudden passing of Ashley Ross, our beloved 'Ms. Minnie,'” the network posted via Instagram on Tuesday. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends. Ms. Minnie was an amazing talent and a special part of Little Women Atlanta. She will be dearly missed."

Lifetime has no details yet as to whether or not Ross will appear in the show's sixth season.

