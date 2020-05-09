Revisit the memorable Drag Race performance in the wake of Little Richard's death.

Little Richard lives on in Drag Race star Kennedy Davenport's iconic Snatch Game

Musical pioneer Little Richard might be gone, but his performative legacy lives on through one of the most iconic performances in RuPaul's Drag Race history.

In the wake of the rock and roll legend's death at age 87, now is the perfect time to revisit Drag Race season 7 star Kennedy Davenport's hilarious take on the singer, which she premiered as part of the Emmy-winning reality show's recurring celebrity impersonation challenge back in 2015.

Seated on the Match Game spoof's stage between fellow cast members performing as Adele, Donatella Versace, Big Ang, and Suze Orman, Davenport sported a bright gold top and a tiny mustache as she bobbed and shimmied in her seat in a comedic nod to Little Richard's signature physicality. She also had RuPaul in stitches as she played up jokes about the singer's sexuality, all while repeatedly telling the host (and her fellow panelists) to "shut up" before trailing off into side-splitting vocal riffs.

Davenport's take on Little Richard — which she is currently slated to resurrect during her May 21 Digital Drag Fest set — ultimately led to her second challenge victory of the season before she was eliminated just before the final episode, during which Violet Chachki was crowned as America's Next Drag Superstar.

Though he rose to prominence as a flamboyant rocker, Little Richard became embroiled in several voyeuristic controversies since the beginning of his career, and often publicly struggled to define his own sexuality over the years. He later voiced his opposition to homosexuality and transgender identities in a 2017 interview with Three Angels Broadcasting Network, stressing that "Jesus, he made men, men" and "he made women, women.... you’ve got to live the way God wants you to live.”

Watch Davenport's Snatch Game performance as Little Richard in the video above.

