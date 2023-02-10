Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff recovering after emergency brain surgery

"It's been a scary 72 hours," his wife, Tori, wrote on Instagram.

Zach Roloff, one of the stars of the TLC reality series Little People, Big World, is recovering from emergency brain surgery after "a scary 72 hours."

Roloff's wife, Tori, 31, posted on Instagram about the 32-year-old's emergency shunt revision Thursday, writing that her husband is doing well and recovering. The post includes shots of Roloff in a hospital bed, his head wrapped in gauze and monitors attached to his chest.

"I'm here praying that Zach's recovery is quick and easy and that this will be our answered prayers to relieving his migraines!" Tori wrote. "You're a freaking bad ass, Zach. You just had brain surgery… and handled it like a rockstar. I'm so proud of you."

The post's second photo shows Roloff smiling and flashing two thumbs up.

Tori, who joked in her post that this is "not exactly how we saw our week going," thanked the friends and family members who reached out with offers to help.

"We feel so loved and supported by you," she wrote. She also praised the medical staff: "We are so incredibly blessed by our neurosurgeon team and their attentiveness to Zach's needs."

Tori offered a special shout-out to Zach's mother, Amy Jo Roloff, for "holding down the fort and playing hide n seek for who knows how many hours."

Zach's father, Matt, wished his son well on Instagram on Wednesday, posting a photo of Zach with two of his children at Christmas.

"He's in good hands with Tori advocating tooth and nail for his best interest," Matt wrote. "All prayers up please for Zach's successful recovery."

Zach and Tori, who married in 2015, have three children: Jackson Kyle, 5; Lilah Ray, 3; and Josiah Luke, 9 months old.

Little People, Big World debuted in 2006 and concluded its 24th season last month. The show follows the lives of the Roloff family, including Matt and Amy and their son Zach, who have dwarfism, as well as Zach's siblings Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob, who are of average height.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletterto get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.