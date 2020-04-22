Little Fires Everywhere boss on the possibility of a second season

Little Fires Everywhere (TV Show) type TV Show network Hulu

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the season finale of Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere.

Mia and Pearl's arrival in Shaker Heights was the beginning of a very complicated story about relationships, identity, motherhood, and more. But will their exit be the end of that story?

In the Little Fires Everywhere finale, Mia and Pearl packed up their car and headed out of town, the final straw for Izzy Richardson, who tried to start a fire before her siblings stopped her. Ultimately, after a fight with her mom, Izzy left and her brothers and sister finished what she started. It's similar to how Celeste Ng's novel ended in that the Richardson home up in flames and Izzy, Mia, and Pearl are all gone.

But seeing as how many series have now surpassed the book they were based on — Big Little Lies, for one — the question becomes: Could there be a second season of Little Fires? "I'd be open to it in terms of this is the best job I've ever had," showrunner Liz Tigelaar tells EW. "This was such an amazing treat of work experience, adapting something that I love with all my heart, with people who I love with all my heart." But when it comes to the story, Tigelaar says, "In my heart, I feel like this is what it's always been, which is a limited series. It's a show with a beginning, middle, and an end. Everything burns down."

Although Tigelaar admits she'll "never say never," she does feel that "these eight episodes honor the book. This is a close-ended story to me and we've ended it where it ends."

