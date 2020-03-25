Little Fires Everywhere (TV Show) type TV Show network Hulu

It takes place in the 1990s. It's about two very different mothers. It stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. It's based on Celeste Ng's 2017 novel of the same name. Those are all things the teenage stars of Little Fires Everywhere mentioned when EW asked them to sum up the very complicated new Hulu show in just 30 seconds.

The limited series follows the residents of Shaker Heights, Ohio, as a new mother and daughter come to town and, with their arrival, force the current residents to reevaluate their lives. The two moms at the forefront of the story are played by Washington and Witherspoon.

"They have this commonality between them, which is that they believe they're doing what's best for their children," showrunner Liz Tigelaar previously told EW. "Through the story, that notion gets unraveled in both of them. They each hold up a mirror to the other, and the results change their lives, the lives of their families, and the lives of the people in the town."

Or, as star Lexi Underwood says, "It has a lot of fire."

Watch the video above for more. New episodes of Little Fires Everywhere hit Hulu on Wednesdays.

