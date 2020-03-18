Hulu releases first three episodes of Little Fires Everywhere early

Image zoom Erin Simkin

Little Fires Everywhere (TV Show) type TV Show network Hulu

Surprise!

Hulu just announced on Twitter that it has released the first three episodes of its new show Little Fires Everywhere early.

The first three episodes of the eight-part limited series, which stars Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, were supposed to start streaming Wednesday, but Hulu, which also released the Pete Davidson movie Big Time Adolescence a week sooner than planned, appears to be trying to provide audiences with more streaming options as viewers practice social distancing as recommended by the CDC in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Based on Celeste Ng's best-selling 2017 novel, the series follows a tight-knit Midwestern family and the newly arrived mother-daughter duo who seemingly upend their lives.

Joshua Jackson, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jesse Williams, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis, Megan Stott, Lexi Underwood, and Huang Lu round out the cast. Series creator Liz Tigelaar (Casual) serves as showrunner on the show and executive produces with Witherspoon and Washington. Lauren Levy Neustadter, Pilar Savone, and Lynn Shelton also executive produce.

The news comes as a rash of cancellations and delays of television shows and movies sweeps Hollywood in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Little Fires Everywhere will stream new episodes every Wednesday on Hulu.

