If you have not yet tuned in to Listen to Your Heart, rose lovers, Monday's episode would be a good place to start. We're only three weeks in, but things are starting to get real petty among the single, attractive aspiring-singer contestants. Last week, 27-year-old pop-singer-turned-reality-TV-villain Julia did her darndest to get a rose from hunky 34-year-old folk singer (and former Marine) Brandon — but Julia also made sure to keep leading on soft-hearted Sheridan (28, R&B), just in case.

In the end, Brandon gave his rose to Savannah, but that same night he also told Julia they could "figure things out" later. The nerve! On Monday's episode, Julia — scorned, embarrassed, and hell-bent on revenge — decides to fill Savannah in on her trifling man's antics. "I feel like we need a one-on-one conversation," she tells Savannah, who turns into a human version of the embarrassed emoji.

Image zoom ABC

Check out the clip above, and marvel at Julia's diplomacy. ("You and Brandon have been all over each other!) And then join me on Monday at 8 p.m. ET, when I'll be live-tweeting Listen to Your Heart (from EW's handle) — along with Bachelor Nation overlord Chris Harrison! Watch with us and tweet your questions for Lord Harrison. And trust me, you'll have questions.

Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

