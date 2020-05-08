Listen to Your Heart episode 5 preview

In this exclusive clip from Monday's Listen to Your Heart, Jamie wants to tell Trevor how she feels, but he has other plans.

Rose lovers, you've heard me say some version of this before, but I'm going to say it again: If the Emmys had a category for Outstanding Use of Contestant Manipulation in a Reality Show, the team behind The Bachelor franchise would win every time. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of The Bachelor presents: Listen to Your Heart, we can see the wheels of behind-the-scenes manipulation turning on Jamie and Trevor's ice-skating date, and it's a wonder to behold.

Here's what almost certainly happened: Jamie told producer in her interviews that she really likes Trevor and wants to tell him she's "falling in love" with him. Jamie's producer told Trevor's producer, who then gave Trevor the heads up in one of their interviews and asked him how he felt about it. Trevor perhaps shared his reluctance to exchange anything close to "I love yous" with some "lady" he's known a few weeks. Then the producers got together and sent Jamie and Trevor on a date, because they knew he'd try to shut down Jamie's declaration of maybe-love preemptively — and that's just what Trevor does, beautifully, in the clip above.

Bravo, Team #TheBachelorLTYH. Bra-freaking-o.

Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC

Related content: