Julianne Moore is a grieving widow struggling with reality in first Lisey's Story trailer

Clive Owen, Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones, and Sung Kang also star in the limited series, which is based on Stephen King's novel of the same name.

"Was it real, or was it just my imagination?"

The idea of questioning reality and our perception of it permeates the first trailer for Apple TV+'s upcoming limited series Lisey's Story. Julianne Moore stars as Lisey Landon, who's two years removed from the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Clive Owen). Hounded by a sinister fan obsessed with getting his hands on Scott's unpublished manuscripts (Dane DeHaan), and faced with a series of unsettling events involving her sister Amanda (Joan Allen), Lisey is forced to confront memories of her dead husband that she had repressed.

The cast of characters also includes Lisey's other sister, Darla (Jennifer Jason Leigh); the suspicious Professor Dashmiel (Ron Cephas Jones); and Officer Dan Beckman (Sung Kang).

Based on the best-selling Stephen King novel, and adapted by King himself, the Apple Original series will premiere its first two episodes globally on Friday, June 4, followed by new episodes every week.

In an interview with EW, Moore teased that fans of the book will find the series to be a very faithful adaptation. "It's all in there," she said. "Because there's so much in it — psychological horror, romance, mystery, a science-fiction-like quality, sort of scary brutality — sometimes I was like, holy cow, what now?"

Directed by Pablo Larraín, Lisey's Story hails from J. J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. King, Moore, and Larraín executive-produce alongside Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Juan de Dios Larraín.