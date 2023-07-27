A director and co-executive producer on the long-running soap has been the subject of an investigation into his misconduct.

Like sands and that iconic hourglass, Days of Our Lives is going through it.

Amid an investigation of routine misconduct by director and co-executive producer Albert Alarr, former and future soap actress Lisa Rinna is speaking out about her past experiences on the set of the long-running series.

Lisa Rinna on Days of Our Lives Lisa Rinna on 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' | Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"Well, this took a long time...the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock I couldn't believe the work environment," Rinna wrote on a since-deleted Instagram Story. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum originated the role of Billie Reed on DoOL in 1992 and briefly reprised the role in 2021 on the soap spin-off Day of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

"It was disgusting, I was shocked," she continued. "I let many people know, Albert included, and they didn't do a thing until now, it seems."

Rinna elaborated further on Threads, noting that she was "shocked by the hostile environment."

"I was afraid for the young actors who had to continue to work there," the Melrose Place vet wrote. "I went to the producer, I even spoke with Sony HR. I wonder where the union is in this and how was this left unchecked?"

Alarr is the subject of a nine-week internal investigation following a round of layoffs in March some claimed unfairly targeted women, while revealing unequal pay disparities between male and female employees.

Alarr has been accused of making inappropriate and offensive remarks, bullying, intimidation, groping female members of the cast, and in at least one instance, forcibly kissing an actress against her will.

According to Deadline, Alarr admitted to at least some of the allegations, though he remains in his roles as director and co-executive producer.

"After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings," DoOL's production company said in a statement. "Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: