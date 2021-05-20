Lisa Kudrow felt she was a fit to play Rachel on Friends, and an online quiz backs her up

Friends Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Friends could have looked very different if Lisa Kudrow had been cast as the character most like her. Spoiler alert: It wasn't Phoebe.

According to a Buzzfeed quiz, Kudrow is much more like Rachel, the perfectly coiffured character played by Jennifer Aniston. Kudrow shared insight into her answers and details on the upcoming reunion special airing on HBO Max during an interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"I thought I was answering questions that would bring me to Phoebe," she said Wednesday night. "Favorite color? Yellow! Who would you want to be on a date with? SpongeBob! Then it just said 'Rachel'."

She added, "When I first read the script and I was going to be auditioning for Phoebe, I saw Rachel and I just went, 'Ooh, that's like a Long Island JAP [Jewish American Princess]. That could be hilarious!' I can identify with that more. But they said, 'No, no, Phoebe.'"

Kudrow and Aniston will reunite with Friends costars Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer for the long-awaited reunion (set to debut on May 27) nearly two decades after the popular comedy went off the air.

"[It had been] 17 years since our last show," Kudrow told Colbert. "And we haven't all been in the same room in like 5 or 6 years, then COVID delayed this whole thing so much it was thrilling and a little emotional—and they rebuilt all the sets. I think we were meant to be excited about seeing the set, and everyone was but me because I wanted to see people."

Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: