Lisa Kudrow reveals she nearly missed what became her favorite Friends reunion moment

David Schwimmer pointed it out to his costar while they were watching the reunion together.

Lisa Kudrow's favorite moment from Friends: The Reunion wasn't Lady Gaga performing "Smelly Cat," which she sang as Kudrow went into her Phoebe character — event though it seems like that would be. It was actually a much smaller, more intimate moment between her and her cast members that, in fact, she almost missed entirely.

It was after Courteney Cox "comes in and burst into tears," Kudrow told E! News in an interview. "I grab a napkin or a tissue. [Matt] LeBlanc takes it because he is telling us a story and doesn't want to skip a beat and starts dabbing her eyes, just on automatic," she added.

This moment was something she only noticed because another one of her former costars, David Schimmer, pointed it out. It was made all the more significant due to the fact that Jennifer Aniston made known that Cox isn't known for turning on the waterworks so easily.

"That's who we were!" Kudrow said of that moment between LeBlanc and Cox.

Kudrow, Cox, LeBlanc, Aniston, Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry assembled for Friends: The Reunion, the HBO Max special (available to stream now) that celebrated the beloved '90s sitcom. They reminisced on big moments from the show and shared never-before-told stories from the production.

It's like they really are friends or something.