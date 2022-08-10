In the hallowed halls of HBO a faint voice can be heard chanting, "Give her another take! Give her another take!"

Lisa Kudrow is too afraid to ask HBO for another season of The Comeback: 'I don't want to hear no'

The Comeback, the greatest TV show in history (not open for discussion), only has two seasons to its name, premiering nine years apart. Now, with another nine-year milestone without the antics of one Ms. Valerie Cherish approaching, inquiring minds want to know: Can we expect a season 3 next year?

Well, star and creator Lisa Kudrow is afraid to broach the subject with HBO. In a new interview with The Daily Beast, Kudrow is doubtful she (and presumably co-creator Michael Patrick King) will make the nine-year cut-off for a third season because neither one of them will pull the trigger.

The Comeback Jane, Jane, Jane. Ca we get Val another season? Lisa Kudrow in 'The Comeback' | Credit: John P. Johnson/HBO

"I don't think we're gonna make it! Not make it ever, but I don't think we're gonna make it in nine years," Kudrow said. "We also don't know if HBO wants it, by the way. But we haven't asked. We're both sort of like, 'I'm not gonna ask, are you?' 'No, I don't want to hear 'no.'' It's something we love so much. That's why it took nine years the first time!"

The first season of The Comeback premiered in 2005 and didn't make much of a splash, though it did garner Kudrow a much-deserved Emmy nomination (losing to Julia Louis-Dreyfus for The New Adventures of Old Christine). The often cringey shenanigans of Valerie Cherish, a plucky, washed-up '90s sitcom actress who's not quite done with her 15 minutes of fame, didn't quite gel with audiences at the time, nor did its show-within-a-show premise, poking fun of the then-nascent reality TV genre.

But over the years, thanks to word of mouth, reality's complete takeover of TV, and a strong-ass gif game, The Comeback became a cult phenom. So much so that HBO decided to give Val another take. Premiering in 2014, the second season of The Comeback is about as good as television gets — the finale alone deserves its own college course and Kudrow's performance is an unparalleled tour de force. (She again earned a Lead Actress in a Comedy Emmy nom, and again lost to Louis-Dreyfus, this time for Veep.)

And while that second season finale did feel very final, that doesn't mean Kudrow and King are starved for ideas for a third go-around.

"We always talk about what it would be. Always," Kudrow said. "Younger and younger people come up to me and go 'The Comeback!' Because they weren't around when it was on TV and didn't know what it was like in 2005 when it came out. And I love being her. My God, that's one of the easiest things to do."

Well, there you have it. Kudrow's ready, willing, and able to say "Hello, hello, hello" again to that strawberry blonde wig (R.I.P. Robert Michael Morris, a.k.a. Val's doting hairstylist Mickey).

If a bit of shyness from an American treasure is all that's holding up a third season, then, on behalf of Lisa Kudrow and fans of taste everywhere: HBO, give The Comeback another season.

Please and thank you.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Episode Recaps The Comeback Recap 02 S2 E3 Recap The Comeback recap: 'Valerie Is Brought to Her Knees' By Tim Stack

The Comeback 02 S2 E2 Recap The Comeback recap: 'Valerie Tries to Get Yesterday Back' By Tim Stack

The Comeback S2 E1 Recap The Comeback season premiere recap: 'Valerie Makes a Pilot' recap By Hillary Busis