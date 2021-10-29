Lindsey Morgan to exit Walker during season 2

Walker (TV Show) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Lindsey Morgan is saying goodbye to Walker.

EW has confirmed the news that Morgan will leave the CW drama during its second season, which premiered this week. Morgan plays Micki Ramirez on the show, a Texas Ranger and Walker's (Jared Padalecki) partner, who's currently working undercover. Her exit marks a major loss for the show, as Micki has been a core part of the story from the pilot. (And what does this mean for Micki and Trey?!)

"After much thoughtful consideration and introspection, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from my role as Micki Ramirez on Walker for personal reasons, and I am eternally grateful to have the support of the producers, CBS Studios and The CW in allowing me to do so," Lindsey Morgan said in a statement. "The opportunity to play Micki has truly been a blessing as has working alongside the incredible cast and crew of this terrific series. Please know that I will continue to root for my TV family and wish them all the best."

There's no word yet on when Morgan's final episode will air or how Micki will say goodbye, but the network and studio released a joint statement, saying, "We respect and support Lindsey Morgan's decision to step away from her role as a series regular on Walker and wish her only the best. She is a tremendously talented actress who will certainly be missed, and we will, of course, leave the door open for 'Micki' to return. "

So perhaps this won't be goodbye, but rather, see you later.

As for Morgan's costar and executive producer, Padalecki said, "Lindsey is a wonderful person, inside and out. I am proud of, and grateful for, her work on Walker. Moreover, I'm honored to consider her a friend."

