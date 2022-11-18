"I murder him in his sleep on ER, so maybe he fares a little better in this show," the actress tells EW. "You never know."

Yes, Linda Cardellini had ER flashbacks on set of Dead to Me with Garret Dillahunt

Linda Cardellini had flashbacks to her days on ER while on set of Dead to Me's third season with former costar Garret Dillahunt.

The alums of the medical drama reunite in the final season of the Netflix dramedy (now streaming), but not as estranged spouses. In Dead to Me, Dillahunt — who played Steve Curtis, the abusive ex-husband of Cardellini's head ER nurse Samantha Taggart — takes on the role of Agent Glenn Moranis, a detective tasked with getting to the bottom of Steve's (James Marsden) murder.

The first episode opens with Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Cardellini) in the hospital after an inebriated Ben (also Marsden) hit them with his car. When asked if the setting brought her back to her days as Samantha Taggart, Cardellini responds with a laugh and resounding "sometimes!" before citing her reunion with Dillahunt.

ER Garret Dillahunt and Linda Cardellini in 'ER' | Credit: Mike Ansell/NBCU Photo Bank

"I mean, I murder him in his sleep on ER, so maybe he fares a little better in this show," Cardellini tells EW. "You never know. But yeah, I definitely was having ER flashbacks throughout because of that. Those were such good days. That was a great job that I had. Those people were so great. They're still my friends." She quips, "Sometimes I get real-life flashbacks in the hospital, like, 'Oh God.'"

In the final chapter of Liz Feldman's Emmy-nominated dramedy, the police are on to Jen and Judy after Steve's body is at long last discovered in the woods. Cardellini says there was "a big feeling of triumph" to be able to give the trauma-bonded BFFs a proper send-off this season, "because there was a lot that happened," she says, alluding to Applegate's multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

There "was a big feeling of completion and that was hard fought," she says. "But it was also very bittersweet. We loved seeing each other all the time and you know, get really close. We relied on each other quite a bit throughout the end there, so there was really a strong feeling of being absolutely connected."

Dead to Me season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: