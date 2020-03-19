Lin-Manuel Miranda performs Hamilton hit for Tonight Show home edition

The Tonight Show (TV Show) type TV Show network NBC genre Talk Show

Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda welcome you to late-night television's age of social distancing.

Now recording The Tonight Show from the self-isolating safety of his home and putting them on YouTube for an At Home Edition, Fallon interviewed his first guest via Zoom. That would be Miranda, who, in addition to promoting the Broadway Cares charity for actors struggling while theaters are shut down due to coronavirus, performed the "Dear Theodosia" number from his Broadway hit Hamilton from his home in New York City.

"What can we do to brighten people's day in this time of so much uncertainty and everyone being cooped up?" Miranda asked. "Hopefully cooped up, if you can."

Fallon is also learning the difficulties of recording a show from home with his kids. While his wife, Nancy Juvonen, operated the camera, his kids went a bit overboard with the musical accompaniment before climbing all over him during his opening monologue.

"Maybe I can even convince my wife, who doesn't like to be on camera, to maybe answer a couple questions… Honey? Come on. I need guests," he said.

Jimmy Kimmel, The Daily Show's Trevor Noah, and Full Frontal's Samantha Bee have all recorded at-home versions of their shows for YouTube. TBS also promised Conan O'Brien's Conan will return by the end of the month in the new format of shooting via iPhone from home.

Related content: