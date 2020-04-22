Conan type TV Show network TBS genre Late Night

The next hit not coming to Broadway this fall is... Lin-Manuel Miranda's Conan O'Brien-inspired "OK, Boomer."

On Tuesday's episode of TBS' Conan, the host described the story of his dull quarantine routine to his guest and how he got "OK, Boomer"-ed by his child. So, the Hamilton creator improvised a musical number out of it on the spot.

It goes a little something like this: "OK, Boomer. When are you gonna leave home? I go to the Zoom, I enter the room. I want to see if I look cute and if I can temporarily unmute with the space bar. So, I ask my son, 'Hey, do I hit the f—ing space bar?' And he says to me, 'OK, Boomer.'"

With his piano right next to him at home through all these video chats, Miranda keeps bringing the music to the people across his late-night appearances. Previously, he performed "Dear Theodosia" from Hamilton on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and he joined his original Hamilton cast mates for a quarantined rendition of "Alexander Hamilton" on John Krasinski's Good News. Nothing quite like this, though.

