Limited series about Capitol riot in the works at Showtime from Comey Rule team

In a quick turnaround (although not as quick as all the GameStop-Wall Street fiasco adaptations), the story of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is already being developed into a series at Showtime.

The show will come by way of duo Billy Ray and Shane Salerno, who previously worked on Showtime's series The Comey Rule. Ray is slated to write and direct the series, with Salerno serving as executive producer. Josh McLaughlin will also executive produce, with Showtime producing.

According to Variety, which first reported the news, "the limited series will examine and explore multiple points of view of the events leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including the final days of the Trump administration, and culminate with the attack itself, the aftermath, and the FBI and Congressional investigations."

The deadly riot, which injured more than 140 people and killed five, occurred when former President Trump's supporters and insurrectionists attempted to overthrow the election by breaking into the Capitol building while Congress was in the process of confirming the electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election.