Lily James reveals the surprising Cinderella connection in Pam & Tommy

This is the Pam & Tommy and Cinderella crossover you never expected.

While Lily James stars as both the titular Disney princess in the live-action 2015 film as well as Pamela Anderson in Hulu's new '90s-set limited series, you might think that's where the similarities between the two projects end. But during EW's Around the Table with the cast of Pam & Tommy, James revealed the surprising connection between her two seemingly-opposite blond heroines.

Pam and Tommy Credit: Erin Simkin/Hulu

"This is kind of a weird cool story," James says. "My blue contact lenses were actually mine from when I did Cinderella and I almost wore blue lenses. So the contact lenses I wore as Pamela Anderson were originally bought for me as Cinderella."

After filming Pam & Tommy, James was excited to keep a sequin pink skirt and "very '90s halter top" she wears in the Mexico-set montage in episode 2, but she jokes that "it looks a little different without" a certain prosthetic piece she used to portray Anderson. Sebastian Stan, who plays Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in the series, reveals he took T-shirts home from the set, while Taylor Schilling, who plays porn star Erica Gauthier, kept some sweatshirts.

And while Nick Offerman, who plays porn producer Uncle Miltie, jokes that Schilling also took butt plugs from the set, she made sure to clarify he wasn't being serious. "Absolutely not, to clarify for the record, I did not take home any butt plugs, Mr. Nick Offerman," she says with a laugh.

Pam & Tommy premieres Feb. 2 on Hulu.

